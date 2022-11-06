Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

