Nevro’s (NVRO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.55% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 12.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

