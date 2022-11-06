Critical Review: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infineon Technologies and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57 EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $39.82, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.54 $1.40 billion $1.64 15.68 EMCORE $158.44 million 0.37 $25.64 million ($0.07) -22.29

This table compares Infineon Technologies and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 14.59% 18.41% 9.43% EMCORE -1.67% 0.27% 0.20%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

