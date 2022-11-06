Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.43-0.48 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

