Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.20 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.42 billion.

Ovintiv Price Performance

TSE:OVV opened at C$71.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$38.24 and a 52 week high of C$79.28. The stock has a market cap of C$18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

