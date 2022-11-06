Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLD opened at $3.83 on Friday. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

