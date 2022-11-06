Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WPRT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

