CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

