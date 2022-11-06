Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 IAC 0 0 9 0 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $18.18, suggesting a potential upside of 389.89%. IAC has a consensus target price of $128.57, suggesting a potential upside of 184.07%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than IAC.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 0.90 -$387.77 million ($1.53) -2.42 IAC $3.70 billion 1.03 $597.55 million ($11.89) -3.81

This table compares Dada Nexus and IAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dada Nexus has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.69% -36.81% -29.06% IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05%

Summary

IAC beats Dada Nexus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

