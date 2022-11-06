TD Securities Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. Cormark reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$885.94 million and a P/E ratio of 32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.53.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Insiders bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 over the last three months.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

