CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Trading Up 3.9 %
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading
