CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 3.9 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.