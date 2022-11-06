Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $7.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,240,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,695. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 54.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

