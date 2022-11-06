Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVE. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$28.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Insiders have sold a total of 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.