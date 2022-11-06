Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

