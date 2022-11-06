Analysts Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $18.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 82.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $779.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16. Snap One has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.