National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $299,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

