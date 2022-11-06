Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scout24 from €72.00 ($72.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €64.00 ($64.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

