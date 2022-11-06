Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Pason Systems to a sell rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.42.

PSI stock opened at C$15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$9.92 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.52.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

