MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

