MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.