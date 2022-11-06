Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $158.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

