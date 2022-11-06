Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target at $11.11

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

