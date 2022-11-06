Brokerages Set E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) PT at C$16.19

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EINC shares. CIBC dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$209.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.28.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

