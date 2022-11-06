Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $240.72

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 403 ($4.66) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Trainline has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

