The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $96.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

