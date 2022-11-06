FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

