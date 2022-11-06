FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.68 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

