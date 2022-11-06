Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $306.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.15. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $522.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

