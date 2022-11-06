William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Amedisys Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. Amedisys has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

