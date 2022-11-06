B. Riley Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

AMRC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

