FY2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

