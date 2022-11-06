FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMRC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.