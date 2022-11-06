Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Associated British Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

