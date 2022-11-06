Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Bel Fuse Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.43%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

