FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Increased by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share.

AWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

