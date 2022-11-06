FY2022 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

BTG stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

