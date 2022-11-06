FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

