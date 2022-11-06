FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAKE opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

