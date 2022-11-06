Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 8.06%.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

