FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.30). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.18 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

