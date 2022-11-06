Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

About Aptose Biosciences

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.