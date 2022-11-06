FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.10). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.73) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Citigroup upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

