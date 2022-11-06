CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.57. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,819,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $173,554,000 after buying an additional 469,559 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $253,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,863.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 98,585 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

