Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.56.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$104.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.87. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,525. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at C$20,957,617.34. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

