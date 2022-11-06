KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Denny’s by 414.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 674.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

