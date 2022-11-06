Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

DIN opened at $72.86 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

