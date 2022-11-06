FY2022 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million.

Savaria Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Shares of SIS opened at C$14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.