National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE SES opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.40. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.