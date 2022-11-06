FY2022 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaSpine in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for SeaSpine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million.

SeaSpine Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPNE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 499,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 92.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 239,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

