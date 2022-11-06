Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,363,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sorrento Therapeutics

In other news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.