FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.54 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

